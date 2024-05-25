Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading Down 0.2%

Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.