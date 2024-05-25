TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,239.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,239 ($41.17) and last traded at GBX 3,239 ($41.17), with a volume of 1004987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.50 ($4.23).

TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 338.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kate Bolsover bought 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £20,877.10 ($26,534.19). Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

