Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$84.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TD. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.42.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$77.28. 5,132,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439,939. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.98 and a 52-week high of C$87.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.