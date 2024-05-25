Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Down 0.9%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.59 and last traded at $55.61. 1,184,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,974,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

