Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 576,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,000. The stock has a market cap of $425.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

