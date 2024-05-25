Tina Cessna Sells 2,715 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $18,027.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Tina Cessna sold 2,212 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $14,931.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Tina Cessna sold 2,129 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $20,949.36.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. 414,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 165.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 117.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 371,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 726,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

