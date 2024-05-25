Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.61

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 53508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.99.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$34,335.00. Insiders have sold a total of 158,115 shares of company stock worth $107,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.