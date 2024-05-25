Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Darron M. Anderson Sells 1,750 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $178,692.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.7 %

Tidewater stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.80. 378,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,856. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $3,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tidewater by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after buying an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $25,322,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

