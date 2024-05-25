Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Darron M. Anderson Sells 1,000 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $103,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.7 %

Tidewater stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.80. 378,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2,170.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 31,927 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 242,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

