Tidemark LLC Purchases Shares of 436 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,733,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. 23,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $266.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.