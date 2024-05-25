Tidemark LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,628 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

