Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

About Thinkific Labs

(Get Free Report)

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.