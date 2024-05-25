The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.14

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 8181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.1113 dividend. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

