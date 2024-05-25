The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,108.33 ($14.09).

SGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.33) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,059.50 ($13.47) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,165.88. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 842.60 ($10.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

