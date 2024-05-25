The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,654,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.35. 3,818,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,756. The firm has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,320 shares of company stock worth $25,535,744. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

