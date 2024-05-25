The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CFO Brian P. Regan Acquires 1,000 Shares

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) CFO Brian P. Regan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.21. 145,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $433.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

