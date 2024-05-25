The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,767,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,571,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.2 %

DSGX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.