The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,835. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,541. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.15. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.