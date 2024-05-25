Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,614,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,925 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,661,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $203.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

