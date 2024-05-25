Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Abrams Capital Management L.P.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969,597 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 1.9% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $62,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,376,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 374,561 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,207,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 389,136 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.60. 6,581,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,900 shares of company stock worth $2,013,861. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

