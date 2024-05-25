Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Down 0.7%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 53,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 39,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.
Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
