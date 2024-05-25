Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Down 1%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00. 493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.