Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 1507563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Technology Minerals Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

