Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. Acquires 2,094,240 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094,240 shares during the quarter. LegalZoom.com comprises 15.9% of Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. owned 8.72% of LegalZoom.com worth $185,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,224 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,132 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,598,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 3,195.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 943,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 915,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZ

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.