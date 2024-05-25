Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get Grifols alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

About Grifols

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.