Team Hewins LLC Purchases Shares of 1,070 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $264.18. The company had a trading volume of 592,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.54 and its 200 day moving average is $283.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.