Team Hewins LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,891.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.55. 2,136,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average is $261.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.32 and a 52 week high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

