TD Securities Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$55.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.56.

Altus Group Stock Up 0.7 %

AIF stock opened at C$48.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 185.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

