TD Cowen Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $10.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Domo Stock Performance

Domo stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367 in the last 90 days. 14.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Domo by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Domo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile



Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.



