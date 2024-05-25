TCW Group Inc. Takes $2.58 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,919 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in First Solar by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 46,583 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $26.93 on Friday, reaching $276.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,773,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,325. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $278.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on First Solar from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,455 shares of company stock worth $9,617,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

