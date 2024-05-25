TCW Group Inc. Sells 20,343 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 588,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 12,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $269.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

