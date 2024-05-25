TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000.

NYSE TCI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

