TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $166.00. 3,722,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02. The company has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,735,127,037.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock worth $1,112,065,505. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

