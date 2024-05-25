TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,435 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after buying an additional 712,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,392,000 after buying an additional 1,170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,685 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,241. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

