TCW Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.39. 665,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,492. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.