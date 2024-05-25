TCW Group Inc. Has $4.77 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.77. 685,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

