TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Popular by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Stock Up 0.9 %

BPOP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.22. 236,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

