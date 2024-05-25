TCW Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after purchasing an additional 694,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

