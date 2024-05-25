TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after buying an additional 937,988 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after buying an additional 241,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,887. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

