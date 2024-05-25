TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 25,346 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.71 and its 200 day moving average is $243.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

