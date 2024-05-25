TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.