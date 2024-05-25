TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.63.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.39.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

