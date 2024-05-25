TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

TSCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.00. 790,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,060. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

