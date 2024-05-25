TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,974 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,897 shares. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

