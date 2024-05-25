Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $628.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 628 ($7.98) and last traded at GBX 624 ($7.93), with a volume of 360993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($7.83).

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £375.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,818.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 586.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 552.47.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

