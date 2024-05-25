T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

TMUS traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.02. The stock has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total transaction of $31,936,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686,227,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,438,382,592.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total transaction of $31,936,003.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 686,227,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,438,382,592.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,931,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock worth $1,112,065,505 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 158.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 52,844 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 68,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,479 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $38,784,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 20,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

