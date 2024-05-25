T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.00. 3,722,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,309. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,065,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

