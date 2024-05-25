Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

David A. Ladensohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24.

Symbotic Stock Down 1.4 %

SYM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 984,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.97. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

