Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) is Column Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Column Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 627,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,787,144 shares during the quarter. Surrozen makes up 3.9% of Column Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Column Group LLC owned about 30.77% of Surrozen worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 63.8% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 512,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tim Kutzkey acquired 193,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 332,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

SRZN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.45. 10,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Surrozen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

