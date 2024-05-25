Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

SLF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,990,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

